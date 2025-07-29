Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,864,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.33.

SNPS stock opened at $592.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $618.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

