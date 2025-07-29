AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,970 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 27,227.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

