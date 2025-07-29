Lam Research (LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

