Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider James Dickson Purchases 20,000 Shares

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($24,315.30).

James Dickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vianet Group alerts:

On Friday, May 9th, James Dickson bought 40,000 shares of Vianet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($38,476.95).

Vianet Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Vianet Group stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.14) on Tuesday. Vianet Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.80). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group ( LON:VNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 2.92 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vianet Group had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.