Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,007 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

