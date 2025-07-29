Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

