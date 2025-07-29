UBS Group (UBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.