UBS Group (UBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
