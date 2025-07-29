Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) VP Daniel J. Lippis Sells 4,114 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EW opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

