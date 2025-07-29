Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Director Kerrii B. Anderson Sells 3,500 Shares

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Labcorp Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.88. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $283.47.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Labcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

