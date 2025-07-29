Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 51 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cintas by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,008,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Shares of CTAS opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

