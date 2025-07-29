Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.970 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HST stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

