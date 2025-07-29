Konica Minolta (KNCAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $253.67 billion for the quarter.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
KNCAY opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
