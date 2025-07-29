Konica Minolta (KNCAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $253.67 billion for the quarter.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

KNCAY opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

