6,142 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2025

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

