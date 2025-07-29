Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aercap by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,560,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,463,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Aercap by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after buying an additional 485,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $218,517,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Aercap by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,271,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $111.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

