AE Wealth Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 2.5%

UDEC opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

