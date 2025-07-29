Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $349,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 65.9% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Symbotic by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robocap Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Symbotic by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 82,542 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research cut Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Arete cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,656. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $156,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,800. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symbotic stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,327.00, a PEG ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

