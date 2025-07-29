Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,125 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $249,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 390.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $469.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

