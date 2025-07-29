Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21,771.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $186.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Penske Automotive Group

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.