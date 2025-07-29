AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of CDW by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 237.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.84. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $237.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

