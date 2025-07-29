Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,542 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 1,397,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.