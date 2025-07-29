AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 92,283.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 9.0%

BATS:FJUL opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.