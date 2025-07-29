W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of WRB opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

