Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $32.95

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

