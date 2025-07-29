Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $138.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,269.44. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 612,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,855,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 289,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

