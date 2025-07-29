The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.56 million, a P/E ratio of -242.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Honest has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.97.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $63,930.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 580,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,042.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $182,949.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 883,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,373.96. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $881,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $10,554,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 2,049,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 98.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,073,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 1,527,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 1,052,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 1,041,040 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

