Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after buying an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 164,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after buying an additional 1,218,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,137,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.