Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $179.43

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ryder System by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $184.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

