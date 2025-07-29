Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $3.83. Acacia Research shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 160,339 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $367.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%.

In other news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $61,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,112.64. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 20.8% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,398,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

