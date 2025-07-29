AE Wealth Management LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FSEP opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $48.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

