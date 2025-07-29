AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 5.83% of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

