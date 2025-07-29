AE Wealth Management LLC Has $888,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,124,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

