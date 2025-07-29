Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 64.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

