Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

EIC opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Eagle Point Income Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Income Profile

(Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.