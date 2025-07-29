Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,517 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,230,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 321,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Himax Technologies Announces Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

