Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,519 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $8,864,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $8,604,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $6,887,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 513.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 1,759,570 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.71. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

