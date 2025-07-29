Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

