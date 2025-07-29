Spencer Hart Acquires 41,317 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) Director Spencer Hart purchased 41,317 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,646.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 283,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,608.75. This represents a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spencer Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Spencer Hart acquired 29,121 shares of Loop Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $48,049.65.

On Friday, July 25th, Spencer Hart acquired 27,562 shares of Loop Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $36,381.84.

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.78. Loop Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 354.97% and a negative net margin of 120.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

See Also

