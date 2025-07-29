Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Forrester Clark Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,784.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance

Fury Gold Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

