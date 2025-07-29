Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Forrester Clark Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,784.00.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance
Fury Gold Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile
