Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Buys 1,366 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,952.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,930.08. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4%

PMT stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,807,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,335,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,389 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

