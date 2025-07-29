Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) CFO Donald T. Gardner III Sells 3,000 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,304.76. This represents a 17.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

