L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) versus Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Head to Head Comparison

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) and Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

L.B. Foster has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aperam has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for L.B. Foster and Aperam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster 0 1 0 1 3.00 Aperam 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

L.B. Foster presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.85%. Given L.B. Foster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than Aperam.

L.B. Foster pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Aperam pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. L.B. Foster pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aperam pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares L.B. Foster and Aperam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster 7.22% 3.76% 1.89% Aperam 3.79% 2.93% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L.B. Foster and Aperam”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster $504.24 million 0.52 $42.95 million $3.31 7.49 Aperam $6.77 billion 0.34 $249.96 million $3.49 8.92

Aperam has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster. L.B. Foster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aperam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Aperam shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L.B. Foster beats Aperam on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products. This segment also provides engineered concrete railroad ties, friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring systems and equipment including wheel impact load detection systems, wayside data collection and management systems, and rockfall, flood, earthworks, and bridge strike monitoring; and aftermarket services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment manufactures precast concrete products for use as restrooms, concession stands, and protective storage buildings under the CXT brand for national, state, and municipal parks; and manufactures sounds walls, bridge beams, box culverts, septic tanks, and other custom pre-stressed and precast concrete products. This segment also provides steel bridge products; corrosion protection solutions; concrete-reinforced steel grid decking, open steel grid deck, aluminum bridge railing, and stay-in-place steel bridge forms; cuts, threads, and paints pipe; threading services for water well applications; protective pipeline coating services; and turnkey solutions for metering and injection systems for oil and gas markets. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys. It is also involved in the management of direct sales of stainless steel products from production facilities; distribution of its products; and the provision of transformation services that include value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, the company designs, produces, and transforms various specialty alloys and other specific stainless steels in forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates in a range on grades. Further, it engages in the trading, processing, and recycling of raw materials, such as superalloys and titanium; provides Recyco, an electric arc furnace recycling facility that retrieves dust and sludge to recycle stainless steel raw materials and reduce waste; and produces wood and charcoal from cultivated eucalyptus forests. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances, electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of steel service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.