Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) & Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Critical Analysis

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Onity Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million 1.95 -$206.29 million ($13.32) -1.04 Onity Group $976.00 million 0.32 $33.90 million $2.85 13.50

Risk & Volatility

Onity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Better Home & Finance and Onity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Onity Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Onity Group has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.61%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onity Group is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -172.87% -1,105.80% -19.20% Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70%

Summary

Onity Group beats Better Home & Finance on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.