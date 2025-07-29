Head to Head Analysis: Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millennium Group International and Smurfit Westrock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International $38.53 million N/A -$8.77 million N/A N/A Smurfit Westrock $21.11 billion 1.20 $319.00 million $1.22 39.75

Smurfit Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Millennium Group International and Smurfit Westrock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smurfit Westrock 0 1 9 0 2.90

Smurfit Westrock has a consensus target price of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than Millennium Group International.

Volatility and Risk

Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Group International and Smurfit Westrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A Smurfit Westrock 1.98% 7.38% 2.95%

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats Millennium Group International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

