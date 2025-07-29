Contrasting Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astronics and EHang”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $795.43 million 1.42 -$16.22 million ($0.12) -266.33 EHang $420.52 million 3.24 -$31.48 million ($0.48) -39.48

Profitability

Astronics has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. Astronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EHang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Astronics and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -0.43% 18.45% 7.29% EHang -58.02% -29.95% -16.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astronics and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 EHang 0 0 7 1 3.13

EHang has a consensus target price of $25.28, indicating a potential upside of 33.40%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Astronics.

Risk & Volatility

Astronics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Astronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of EHang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EHang beats Astronics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

