Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 137 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.