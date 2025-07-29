Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,310,000 after buying an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after buying an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,669,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,986,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

