Empirical Finance LLC Buys 230 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

