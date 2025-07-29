Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $27.07 Million Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Snap-On worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,896,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $326.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.46. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $373.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

