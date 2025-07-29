Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

