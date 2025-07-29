Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 782 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

